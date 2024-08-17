Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 420,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,865 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of AON worth $123,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth about $37,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AON has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.21.

AON Price Performance

AON stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $332.05. 618,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,403. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $344.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $306.08 and a 200-day moving average of $305.28. The firm has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.