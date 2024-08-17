Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $32,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.29.

Insider Activity

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John Gibbons sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.76, for a total transaction of $416,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,213,329.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,655,728 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FI traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.32. 3,799,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,516,919. The company has a market cap of $97.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.11 and a 12-month high of $167.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.22.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.