Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 313,559 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 286,587 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $96,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,940,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,763,496,000 after buying an additional 437,101 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,085,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,205,582,000 after purchasing an additional 459,603 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,141,059,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $636,172,000 after buying an additional 145,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,986,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $618,330,000 after acquiring an additional 402,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.09, for a total value of $463,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,852,083.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,933,420. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,684 shares of company stock worth $14,288,863 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.56.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $281.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.77 and a 1-year high of $328.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $292.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.