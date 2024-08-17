Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Cuts Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 56.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 47,605 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $25,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTAS. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 1st quarter valued at $37,658,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 329.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on CTAS. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $790.00 to $874.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Cintas stock traded down $2.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $764.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,777. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $729.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $680.42. The company has a market capitalization of $77.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $474.74 and a 52 week high of $773.95.

Cintas shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.09%.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

