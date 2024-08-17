Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 472,318 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 263.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 651,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,318 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.07% of Copart worth $35,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Copart by 477.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 125.8% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $51.31. 3,376,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,477,456. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.55.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

