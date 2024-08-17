Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 113,696 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 6,680.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,696 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $19,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.
NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.07. 503,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,241. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.57 and a fifty-two week high of $178.37.
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.
