Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,598 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.10% of Akamai Technologies worth $14,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AKAM. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 19.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 41,034 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 19,433 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 73,579 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $8,708,000 after purchasing an additional 48,236 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 480,908 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $56,915,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TKG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $265,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,559.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Akamai Technologies news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total value of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,107.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $265,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,559.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $610,285. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AKAM traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.50. 1,082,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $101.37. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.59 and a 12-month high of $129.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 9th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology infrastructure company to repurchase up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HSBC raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

