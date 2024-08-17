Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 34,155 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in CorVel were worth $29,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in CorVel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 7,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in CorVel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CRVL stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $315.73. The company had a trading volume of 34,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,487. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $187.92 and a 1 year high of $321.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.76 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $274.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.68.

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter.

In other news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total value of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CorVel news, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.14, for a total transaction of $46,228.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,318.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.00, for a total transaction of $554,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 266,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,843,768. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,131 shares of company stock valued at $20,442,395. Corporate insiders own 47.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

