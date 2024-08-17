Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 127,991 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 234.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,534 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,991 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in eBay were worth $9,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on eBay in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,966,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.16.

eBay Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total value of $111,690.46. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,324.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,488 shares of company stock worth $565,910. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Featured Articles

