Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,697 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZPN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Aspen Technology by 4.1% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Aspen Technology by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AZPN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. William Blair upgraded Aspen Technology to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aspen Technology from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.50.

Aspen Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AZPN traded down $1.94 on Friday, reaching $210.97. 116,681 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,729. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.26 and a 12 month high of $224.06. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -479.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.72.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.49. Aspen Technology had a positive return on equity of 2.76% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $342.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

