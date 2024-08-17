Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC) Short Interest Update

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance

Shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. 4,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,877. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Asia Pacific Wire & Cable alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.