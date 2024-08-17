Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Holdings Raised by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) by 723.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth $238,000.

In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total transaction of $113,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,911,548.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total value of $1,884,687.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,211,473.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABG. StockNews.com downgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asbury Automotive Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

ABG stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $230.36. 96,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $236.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.36. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.40 and a 1-year high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $6.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.31 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.95 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 29.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

