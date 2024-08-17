Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
Artis REIT Price Performance
Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.
Artis REIT Company Profile
