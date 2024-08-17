Artis REIT (TSE:AX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Artis REIT (TSE:AX – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Artis REIT Price Performance

Artis REIT has a 12 month low of C$12.82 and a 12 month high of C$14.42.

Artis REIT Company Profile

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

