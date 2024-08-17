Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Holdings Boosted by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,178 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 794.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ARW traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.28. 496,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,993. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $135.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.65.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $396,046.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,524.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,520 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $200,123.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARW. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arrow Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.75.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

