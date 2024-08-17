Ardor Price Tops $0.0629 on Major Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last week, Ardor has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $62.82 million and $1.52 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00034752 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00012207 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007754 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004276 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000093 BTC.

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.