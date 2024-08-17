Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 38.57% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

Arcos Dorados Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCO opened at $9.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.55. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $8.59 and a 1 year high of $13.20.



Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

