ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $19.28

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.28 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 37481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.83.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts upgraded ARC Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

ARC Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.64.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $842.85 million for the quarter.

ARC Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.8%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

