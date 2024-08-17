Arbor Realty Trust Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:ABR)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 52,798 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 147% compared to the typical daily volume of 21,412 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABR has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.25 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arbor Realty Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABR. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 671.7% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 36.63 and a current ratio of 36.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 2.03. Arbor Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.86%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.83%.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

