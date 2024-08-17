Aramark to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,089. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. Aramark has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $36.55.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

