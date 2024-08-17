Aramark (ARMK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 3rd

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Aramark has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years. Aramark has a dividend payout ratio of 19.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Aramark to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE:ARMK traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,344,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,326,089. Aramark has a 52-week low of $23.95 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.82.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Further Reading

