Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AQST. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $386.01 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.40. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $6.23.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 70.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

