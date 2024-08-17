AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Short Interest Update

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 93,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
AquaBounty Technologies Stock Performance
AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.11). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,263.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will post -4.86 EPS for the current year.
AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, operates in the aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. The company engages in genetic, genomic, and fish health and nutrition research activities. It also operates salmon farms using proprietary technology. In addition, the company offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically engineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.
