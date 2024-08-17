Apu Apustaja (APU) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 17th. One Apu Apustaja token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Apu Apustaja has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. Apu Apustaja has a total market capitalization of $73.63 million and approximately $6.60 million worth of Apu Apustaja was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Apu Apustaja Profile

Apu Apustaja’s genesis date was March 10th, 2024. Apu Apustaja’s total supply is 337,892,257,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,890,000,000 tokens. Apu Apustaja’s official Twitter account is @apuscoin. Apu Apustaja’s official website is apu.com.

Buying and Selling Apu Apustaja

According to CryptoCompare, “Apu Apustaja (APU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Apu Apustaja has a current supply of 337,892,257,217.1226 with 313,346,511,348.8945 in circulation. The last known price of Apu Apustaja is 0.00021353 USD and is down -6.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 45 active market(s) with $7,509,450.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apu.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apu Apustaja directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apu Apustaja should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apu Apustaja using one of the exchanges listed above.

