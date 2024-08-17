Applied Materials’ (AMAT) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price objective on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ FY2024 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMAT. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $275.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $222.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $225.56.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $207.90 on Friday. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $255.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.50 and a 200-day moving average of $209.40. The company has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Materials news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,639,630.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,827 shares of company stock worth $21,382,560 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Applied Materials

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.