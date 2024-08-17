Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) traded up 8.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.18. 2,885,501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 4,362,321 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $550.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 380.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

