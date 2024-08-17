ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,714,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 3,790,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.6 days.

ANZ Group Price Performance

ANZ Group stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. ANZ Group has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.

Get ANZ Group alerts:

ANZ Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ANZ Group Holdings Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and business customers in Australia and internationally. It offers home and personal loans, deposits, and credit cards through the branch network, home loan specialists, contact centers, self-service channels, and third-party brokers.

Receive News & Ratings for ANZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.