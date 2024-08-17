ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF) Short Interest Update

ANZ Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,714,200 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the July 15th total of 3,790,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,178.6 days.
ANZ Group Price Performance
ANZ Group stock opened at $18.00 on Friday. ANZ Group has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $20.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.58.
ANZ Group Company Profile
