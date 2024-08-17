Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,140,000 shares, a growth of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Annexon by 78.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Annexon during the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Annexon in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Annexon Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,235. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.23). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Annexon will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

