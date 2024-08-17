Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

NGLOY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $14.21 on Monday. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.194 dividend. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals and nickel, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

