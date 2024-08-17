Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Director Sells $67,419.77 in Stock

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Morgan sold 5,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total value of $67,419.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,857.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Price Performance
NYSE:AOMR opened at $11.80 on Friday. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.60 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $294.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.85%. Angel Oak Mortgage REIT’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Angel Oak Mortgage REIT by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT
Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans.
