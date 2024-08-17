Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Andersons Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $50.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $45.07 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 7.93%. Andersons’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 21.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Andersons by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

