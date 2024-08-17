Analysts Set Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target at $35.83

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.83.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $31.60. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $36.27.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $106,141,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,840,807,000 after buying an additional 2,874,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,507,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading

