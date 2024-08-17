Analysts Set Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Price Target at $45.57

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VECO. Barclays raised their target price on Veeco Instruments from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup downgraded Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $38.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -85.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $175.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, CFO John P. Kiernan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $121,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,444.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VECO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 237.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

