Analysts Set Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) PT at $22.69

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.69.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Sunrun alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sunrun

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 9,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $138,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,252,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,781,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 2,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $35,872.98. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 447,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,865.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,873 shares of company stock worth $4,171,119. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,387,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Sunrun by 9.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 289,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 25,062 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $357,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 4.5% during the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 50,446 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the second quarter worth $1,320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

Shares of RUN opened at $19.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.47. Sunrun has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $20.68. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. The company had revenue of $523.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.76 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 66.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunrun

(Get Free Report

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.