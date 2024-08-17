Analysts Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) PT at $84.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.
GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of -3.52.
Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Structure Therapeutics
Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.
