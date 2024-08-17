Analysts Set Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) PT at $84.63

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.63.

GPCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Structure Therapeutics

Structure Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,204,000 after purchasing an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $738,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $37.12 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.52. Structure Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $75.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.21 and a beta of -3.52.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05. Equities research analysts expect that Structure Therapeutics will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Structure Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

Featured Articles

