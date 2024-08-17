Analysts Set Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) PT at $23.93

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.14.

PGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the sale, the executive now owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CRO Yahav Yulzari sold 11,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total transaction of $184,026.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 288,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,545,223.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Nicole Torraco sold 4,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $57,105.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,499 shares of company stock valued at $565,108 in the last 90 days. 19.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $166,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PGY opened at $11.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 6.44. Pagaya Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $29.76.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

