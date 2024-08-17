Analysts Issue Forecasts for Uranium Energy Corp.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Uranium Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Uranium Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Uranium Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UEC. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.35.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UEC opened at $4.85 on Thursday. Uranium Energy has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -161.67 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.64.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Uranium Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its position in Uranium Energy by 13.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Uranium Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 9,147,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,979,000 after purchasing an additional 90,522 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 5.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

