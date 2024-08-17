Analysts Issue Forecasts for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 13th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.42). Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on BLDP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $1.60 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 10.88 and a current ratio of 10.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75. Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $562.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.77.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

