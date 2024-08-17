Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Short Interest Down 26.8% in July

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the July 15th total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amtech Systems

In related news, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 459,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,538,270. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Averick bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $27,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 464,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the 4th quarter worth $377,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amtech Systems by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Amtech Systems Price Performance

Amtech Systems Company Profile

NASDAQ ASYS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,627. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.32. Amtech Systems has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $9.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.47.

(Get Free Report)

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.