Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Given New $4.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Northland Securities from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AMPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a report on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Amprius Technologies to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amprius Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.17.

NYSE:AMPX opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. Amprius Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The stock has a market cap of $122.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 350.70% and a negative return on equity of 59.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Amprius Technologies will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,399,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,597.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 280,000 shares of Amprius Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,715,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Sun sold 19,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $26,564.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,399,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,597.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,794 shares of company stock worth $705,406. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Amprius Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $710,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Amprius Technologies by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

