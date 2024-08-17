Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Shares of Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Get Free Report) shot up 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.44 and last traded at $18.43. 10,539 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 19,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.26.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $79.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplify Travel Tech ETF stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Amplify Travel Tech ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Amplify Travel Tech ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (AWAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Travel Technology index. The fund tracks an index of global travel technology companies that are fundamentally screened and are weighted based on market cap and liquidity. AWAY was launched on Feb 12, 2020 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

