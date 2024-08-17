Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $60.82

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.82 and traded as high as $66.24. Amphenol shares last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 6,094,882 shares changing hands.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Amphenol from $74.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Amphenol had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $6,563,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $15,541,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,844,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,746,000 shares of company stock worth $113,777,740 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 121.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter worth $29,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

