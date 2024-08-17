Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FOLD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $17.14.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

FOLD traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.47. 2,661,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,863,799. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $14.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 0.71.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 34.73% and a negative return on equity of 77.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,866,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $9,168,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,492,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,308,000 after buying an additional 1,360,613 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 28,057,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,135,000 after purchasing an additional 364,539 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,385 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

