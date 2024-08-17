AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Short Interest Down 12.4% in July

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 225,900 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the July 15th total of 257,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael J. Brown bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.52 per share, with a total value of $43,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMERISAFE

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,028.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMERISAFE by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 76,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 22.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSF

AMERISAFE Price Performance

Shares of AMSF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 71,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,133. AMERISAFE has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $54.80. The stock has a market cap of $910.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.45.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $75.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.20 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 18.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMERISAFE will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMERISAFE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

About AMERISAFE

(Get Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.