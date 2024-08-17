American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on American Vanguard in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on American Vanguard from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:AVD opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. American Vanguard has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.51 million, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. American Vanguard’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 492.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 7,554.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 195.7% during the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 5,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. 79.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, soil health, plant nutrition, molluscicides, growth regulators, soil fumigants, and biorationals in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

