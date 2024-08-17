AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Stock Price Up 127.9%

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) shares rose 127.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.29 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 822,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,368% from the average daily volume of 23,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.28 million during the quarter. AmeraMex International had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 33.00%.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

