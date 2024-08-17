Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Amati AIM VCT (LON:AMAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 81 ($1.03) and last traded at GBX 81 ($1.03). 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.50 ($1.03).

Amati AIM VCT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 82.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 84.59. The stock has a market cap of £119.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -268.33 and a beta of 0.53.

About Amati AIM VCT

Amati AIM VCT plc (LSE:AMAT) is a venture capital trust specializing in growth capital investment. It investments in AIM quoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in technology, industrials, financials, consumer services, financials, healthcare, consumer goods and services, oil and gas, basic materials, telecommunications, and utilities.

