ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ALX Oncology’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.64) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Lifesci Capital lowered ALX Oncology from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.00.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALXO

ALX Oncology Trading Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $132.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01. As a group, analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $102,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock valued at $368,643 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $986,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $371,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology

(Get Free Report)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.