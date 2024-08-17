ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Short Interest Update

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,080,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the July 15th total of 7,750,000 shares. Approximately 30.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.
In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares in the company, valued at $5,093,448.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ALX Oncology news, CFO Peter S. Garcia bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.53 per share, for a total transaction of $102,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,628.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $168,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 604,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,093,448.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $368,643 over the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 394.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.01. On average, analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on ALXO. UBS Group cut their price target on ALX Oncology from $25.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital lowered ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
