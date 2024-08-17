Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Down 5%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.61 and last traded at $1.62. 1,601,211 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 3,507,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Altice USA from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Altice USA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Get Altice USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on ATUS

Altice USA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $726.74 million, a P/E ratio of 158.00, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05). Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altice USA

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Altice USA by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Altice USA by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 93,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 18,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.