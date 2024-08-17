alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Stock Price Up 0.9%

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €3.54 ($3.89) and last traded at €3.53 ($3.88). 53 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 583,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at €3.50 ($3.85).

alstria office REIT Trading Up 0.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €3.47 and a 200-day moving average of €3.48. The stock has a market cap of $630.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.69.

About alstria office REIT

(Get Free Report)

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.